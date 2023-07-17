Experts committee appointed to probe recent incidents of drug allergies and their aftereffects

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella has appointed a 7-member experts’ committee in order to investigate into recent incidents of Anaphylaxis to drugs and their aftereffects in several healthcare institutions islandwide.

The committee headed by Dr. Dedunu Dias, the Director of Medical Research Institute (MRI) will comprise of Prof. Chandima Jeewandara, Prof. Priyadarshani Galappaththi, Dr. Senitha Liyanage, Prof. Nithushi Samaranayake, Prof. S.S.P Warnakulasuriya, and Dr. Philip H. Li.

The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena has requested in writing to submit the committee’s report regarding the matter within three weeks.

Furthermore, the DG has also mentioned that this committee will be functioning as an independent expert committee with reference to Drug Allergies or Anaphylaxis until further notice.