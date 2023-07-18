Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

July 18, 2023   08:33 am

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-western provinces, and in Monaragala, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Four-month-old infant dies after receiving immunity vaccine

Four-month-old infant dies after receiving immunity vaccine

Four-month-old infant dies after receiving immunity vaccine

Four-month-old infant dies after receiving immunity vaccine

Four-month-old infant dies after receiving immunity vaccine

Health trade unions stage protests across the island over 'substandard'medicines

Health trade unions stage protests across the island over 'substandard'medicines

Security stepped up around Health Ministry in Colombo owing to protests

Security stepped up around Health Ministry in Colombo owing to protests

Pakistani PM thanks Sri Lanka President for support over IMF deal (English)

Pakistani PM thanks Sri Lanka President for support over IMF deal (English)

Security stepped up around National Hospital owing to protests (English)

Security stepped up around National Hospital owing to protests (English)

Govt to introduce new bill to modernize Postal Department (English)

Govt to introduce new bill to modernize Postal Department (English)

Committee appointed to probe hospital deaths linked to 'substandard' drugs (English)

Committee appointed to probe hospital deaths linked to 'substandard' drugs (English)