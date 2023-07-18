One dead, 06 others injured in bus accident at Wellawaya

One person is reported dead and 06 others were injured after a bus toppled down a precipice near the Uma Oya Multi-purpose Development Project Office in Karandagolla on the Ella – Wellawaya main road, Ada Derana reporter said.

The bus, which was carrying a group of employees of the Uma Oya project office was involved in the accident this morning (18), according to the reporter.

The 06 injured employees have reportedly been admitted to the Wellawaya Base Hospital for treatment, whereas the driver of the bus was pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.

However, a spokesperson of the hospital assured that the condition of the 06 others is not critical.

A young man who was travelling in the bus at the time of the incident stated that the accident occurred due to the brakes of the speeding bus failing.