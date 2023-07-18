Committee to probe causes for countrys economic crisis to convene today

Committee to probe causes for countrys economic crisis to convene today

July 18, 2023   10:09 am

The inaugural meeting of the committee appointed to probe the causes for the country’s economic bankruptcy is scheduled to be held today (July 18).

The Chairman of the Committee, MP Sagara Kariyawasam stated that the meeting will take place today in the parliamentary premises, adding that the parties who have made decisions regarding the country’s economy as well as the professionals who are able to analyze the matters pertaining to economy will also be summoned to the committee.

Meanwhile, the relevant decisions regarding the future steps of the committee will reportedly be arrived at following the discussions with the committee members.

However, the members of Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) had recently decided to withdraw from the membership of the committee, while MP Dilan Perera expressed that the appointment of Sagara Kariyawasam as the chairman of the relevant committee is unacceptable.

Moreover, MP Jagath Kumara claimed that the current economic crisis emerged as a result of incorrect decisions made during the tenure of the previous government.

