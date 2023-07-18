Health Minister says not ready to step down due to demands of a few

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella has stated that he will not resign from his ministerial post solely due to the demands of a few people.

Speaking during TV Derana’s ‘360°’ programme on Monday night (17 July), the Minister assured that he will not trivialize the matter at hand, and is instead ‘ready to face those who are trying to attack the free healthcare system’.

When asked as to who he though the conspirator behind the said ‘attack’ was, Rambukwella noted that while he remains unaware of this, they are currently working with the relevant institutions and teams in this regard.

“If I knew who the conspirator was, I would have handed him over to the CID by now”, the Minister said.