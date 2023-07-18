Police arrest close associate of underworld kingpin Uru Juwa

A 27-year-old suspect, believed to be a close associate of underworld kingpin ‘Uru Juwa’, was arrested in the Diddeniya area in Hanwella on Monday night (17 July).

While the arrestee, known by the alias ‘Kudalla’, has been identified as a resident of the Dedigamuwa – Baduwatte area, he was arrested by the Hanwella Police while residing in a rented house in Diddeniya.

Accordingly, 10 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ICE), sim cards, mobile phones, a small weighing scale, nine ATM cards and sharp weapons were also seized from the suspect’s possession during the arrest, Police said, adding that he is due to be produced before the Avisawella Magistrate’s Court today (18 July).