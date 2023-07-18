Five injured after double cab collides with bus in Moratuwa

July 18, 2023   01:52 pm

Five persons were reportedly injured and hospitalised after a cargo double cab collided with a bus in Moratuwa on Tuesday morning (18 July).

The accident had occurred in the Egoda Uyana area early this morning, when a double cab travelling to Pelawatte had collided with a bus which had stopped on the side of the road to change a tyre. 

The injured persons have been identified as passengers who were travelling in the cab.

One of the five injured were subsequently transferred to the Colombo National Hospital as he was in critical condition, Police said, adding that the accident is believed to have occurred after the driver of the double cab fell asleep on the wheel.

Accordingly, further investigations into the accident are being conducted by the Egoda Uyana Police.

