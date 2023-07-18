Anti-Corruption Bill to undergo Committee Stage amendments tomorrow

The Anti-Corruption Bill is due to undergo Committee Stage amendments on Wednesday (19 July), President Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

Accordingly,the Head of State told Tamil Parliamentarians from the North and East that the Bill in question will undergo Committee Stage amendments tomorrow.

Meanwhile, President Wickremesinghe further noted that amendments to the Bill proposed by the Supreme Court will also be considered, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.