At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to leave for India on an official visit from 20 – 21 July, the foreign ministries of the two nations confirmed on Tuesday.

Accordingly, during his visit, the Sri Lankan Head of State will meet Indian President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian dignitaries, and is scheduled to discuss a range of issues of mutual interest.

President Wickremesinghe will be visiting India for the first time since taking up office in 2022, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

The visit takes place as both countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, and will further advance and consolidate the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries.

He will be accompanied by Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda, Energy and Power Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry and Presidential Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayake, according to sources.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra arrived in Sri Lanka on an official two-day visit on 10 July, to prepare the ground for President Wickremesinghe’s upcoming visit to New Delhi

During his visit, Kwatra met President Wickremesinghe, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry and other officials.