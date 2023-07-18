Trump says he expects indictment in 2020 election probe

Trump says he expects indictment in 2020 election probe

July 18, 2023   08:00 pm

Former US President Donald Trump has said he expects to be arrested by a federal investigation into the 6 January 2021 riot at the Capitol.

In a post on his social media website, he said he was informed by special counsel Jack Smith on Sunday night that he is a target of their inquiry.

Mr Trump posted that he was told to report to a grand jury, “which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment”.

The special counsel did not immediately respond to media inquiries.

Such an indictment would be Mr Trump’s third for alleged criminal offences, including charges brought by Mr Smith’s team in June accusing the president of mishandling classified documents.

