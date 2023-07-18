CID to investigate nine bank accounts belonging to Pastor Jerome

July 18, 2023   08:05 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday (18 July) obtained approval from the court to investigate nine bank accounts belonging to Pastor Jerome Fernando, who recently found himself in hot water after making controversial statements during a sermon.

The order was issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage this morning (18), upon consideration of a motion filed by the CID in this regard.

Accordingly, the CID was granted permission to investigate the bank accounts which had been opened at several banks including People’s Bank, Sampath Bank, HNB, DFCC, HSBC, NDB and Seylan Bank.

The nine bank accounts belonging to the self-styled ‘prophet’ which are under investigation include his private accounts, and those belonging to his private firm, church and his wife, Melanie Dianne Vancuylenberg.

Fernando had stirred up much controversy after making several ‘derogatory’ statements regarding Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism and Islam during a sermon he delivered, after which the CID launched a probe into the matter on 15 May, on orders of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Despite the Colombo Fort Magistrate having imposed an overseas travel ban against Fernando on 16 May, as per a request made by the CID, Fernando had already left for Singapore on 14 May, and is yet to return to the country.

