Man shot dead at home in Ambalantota

A 62-year-old man died after being gunned down at his residence in the area of Kokgalla in Ambalanthota.

According to the police, three unidentified gunmen had opened fire at the victim at his residence this morning (19).

Police said that three unidentified individuals had arrived at the residence in the early hours of today and had been looking through one of the windows in search of someone.

A small girl who was inside the house at the time had seen them and shouted out prompting the victim to come of the house and check.

However, at that moment the gunmen had opened fire on him before fleeing the scene. The 62-year-old shooting victim had died on the spot, police said.