Man shot dead at home in Ambalantota

Man shot dead at home in Ambalantota

July 19, 2023   06:29 am

A 62-year-old man died after being gunned down at his residence in the area of Kokgalla in Ambalanthota.

According to the police, three unidentified gunmen had opened fire at the victim at his residence this morning (19).

Police said that three unidentified individuals had arrived at the residence in the early hours of today and had been looking through one of the windows in search of someone.

A small girl who was inside the house at the time had seen them and shouted out prompting the victim to come of the house and check.

However, at that moment the gunmen had opened fire on him before fleeing the scene. The 62-year-old shooting victim had died on the spot, police said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Shocking claim made regarding drug imports by NMRA

Shocking claim made regarding drug imports by NMRA

Shocking claim made regarding drug imports by NMRA

Health Minister not ready to step down over allegations on medicine imports

Health Minister not ready to step down over allegations on medicine imports

Five injured after double cab collides with bus in Moratuwa (English)

Five injured after double cab collides with bus in Moratuwa (English)

President Ranil to visit India this week on Modi's invitation (English)

President Ranil to visit India this week on Modi's invitation (English)

President Ranil to hold talks with TNA ahead of India visit - report (English)

President Ranil to hold talks with TNA ahead of India visit - report (English)

Social activists launch a 'Satyagraha' in front of the Health Ministry (English)

Social activists launch a 'Satyagraha' in front of the Health Ministry (English)

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.18

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.18

Social activists launch a 'Satyagraha' in front of the Health Ministry

Social activists launch a 'Satyagraha' in front of the Health Ministry