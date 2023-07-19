Showers expected to occur at times in several areas

July 19, 2023   07:44 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island, it said.

Strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-western provinces, and in Monaragala, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

