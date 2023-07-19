24-hour token strike at Lady Ridgeway Hospital

The outpatient department of Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children (LRH) in Colombo has launched a 24-hour token strike from 8.00 a.m. today (July 19).

Speaking on the matter, the spokesperson of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe mentioned that the strike was initiated in protest of the ‘unacceptable’ and ‘unprofessional’ conduct of a female specialist doctor at the hospital, which has been a long-standing issue at the hospital.

Dr. Wijesinghe said the hospital’s director has failed to resolve the matter by taking action against the specialist doctor in question despite the repeated complaints made by other medical officers against her.

This compelled the association to bring the matter to the attention of Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Asela Gunawardena, however, he has failed to fulfill his promise to resolve the issue within seven days although three weeks have already passed, the GMOA spokesperson continued.

Accordingly, a 24-hour token strike was initiated by the hospital’s outpatient department, however, emergency treatments continue regardless of the trade union action, the GMOA spokesperson said further.

Speaking to Ada Derana, LHR Director Dr. G. Wijesuriya said he was not officially informed of the token strike taking place today. “I am aware of it [the token strike]. But I was not informed.”

The hospital chief admitted that the conduct of the specialist doctor has remained an issue for some time as she is known for her rude attitude. He, however, noted that the doctors on strike do not work under the said specialist doctor.

“Steps have been taken to stop admitting patients to the ward, where the said specialist doctor is attached to. There is nothing else I can do beyond that. In any case, I have no authority to remove or transfer a doctor appointed by the Public Service Commission.”