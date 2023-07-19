Registered criminal arrested after escaping from prison

An inmate who escaped from the Pallekele Open Prison has been arrested in Ihalagama area of Gampaha.

Police said that the officers of the Gampaha Division Crimes Unit arrested the person in question after noticing his suspicious behavior.

During the interrogations, the suspect has revealed that he escaped from prison.

Police also mentioned that the arrestee is on the list of Island Reconvicted Criminals (IRC) and that it was later discovered that he had robbed a house in Gampaha area, after escaping from prison.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court.