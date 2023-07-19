Over 557kg of smuggled Kendu leaves seized in Negombo lagoon

Over 557kg of smuggled Kendu leaves seized in Negombo lagoon

July 19, 2023   12:53 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy has held 02 dinghies loaded with over 557 kilograms of smuggled Kendu leaves, during a search conducted in the Negombo lagoon yesterday (July 18).

The SLNS Kelani in the Western Naval Command had seized these 02 dinghies which were at the Duwa area in the Negombo lagoon.

Upon searching the dinghies, the naval personnel recovered 19 sacks which had been stuffed with over 557kg of smuggled Kendu leaves, the navy said.

Meanwhile, the seized consignment of Kendu leaves and 02 dinghies have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Office in Katunayake for onward action.

