Buddha Jayanthi edition of Tripitaka to be published online

The Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs has decided to write the ‘Buddha Jayanti edition of ‘Tripitaka’ book series, which has been declared as a national heritage, in English and publish it on the Internet.

Minister Vidura Wickramanayake said that measures would also be taken to print the book series subsequently.

He has stated that this decision was arrived at in consideration of all laity and clergy who are interested in studying the Tripitaka locally and internationally.

This programme will be initiated once the advice and approval of the Mahanayake Theros are received, according to the minister.

Further, three boards, namely the Supreme Board, Supervisory Board, and Executive Board, will be appointed and the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers will be obtained in order to ensure the successful execution of this task, Wickramanayake added.