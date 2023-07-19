Anti-Corruption Bill passed with amendments

Anti-Corruption Bill passed with amendments

July 19, 2023   02:07 pm

The Anti-Corruption Bill was passed in Parliament on Wednesday (19 July) with amendments.

The Bill which was presented before the House on 06 July, was passed in Parliament this morning without a vote.

The Bill was presented before the Parliament, with amendments, today, for the Committee Stage.

The Bill was surrounded by much controversy, however, as several parties, including Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL), had highlighted key concerns within the clauses of the Bill, stating that certain provision of the Bill in question are ‘unconstitutional’.

Filing a petition in this regard, TISL challenged 37 clauses of the Anti-Corruption Bill in total, including clauses 28(3), 161 and 119, stating that they were disproportionate and could have a chilling effect on whistleblowing, the right to information and the freedom of expression, and could affect the concepts of transparency and accountability.  

Meanwhile, the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus (WPC) also submitted proposals to amend the Anti-Corruption Bill.

The Supreme Court had also determined that certain clauses of the Bill were inconsistent with the Constitution and therefore should be tabled after amendments.

Delivering the Supreme Court determination, however, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena stated that the said inconsistencies cease, if the amendments, as set out in the determination of the Supreme Court, are made to the Bill.

The Additional Solicitor General also informed the Supreme Court that amendments to clauses 8 (3), 136, 141, 142 and 156 of the Bill, as set out in the determination, would be made in a bid to address several concerns raised by the petitioners.

The determination of the Supreme Court was then printed in the Hansard report of the parliamentary proceedings on 06 June.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

24-hour token strike at Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo

24-hour token strike at Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo

24-hour token strike at Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.19

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.19

Over 30 families struggle as wild elephant issue remains at large in Divulapitiya

Over 30 families struggle as wild elephant issue remains at large in Divulapitiya

World Bank Country Director Faris Hadad-Zervos commends Sri Lanka' s reform efforts

World Bank Country Director Faris Hadad-Zervos commends Sri Lanka' s reform efforts

Father uses three-year-old as shield to avoid arrest in Madurankuliya

Father uses three-year-old as shield to avoid arrest in Madurankuliya

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.19

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.19

DG holds special discussion on issues pertaining to health services

DG holds special discussion on issues pertaining to health services