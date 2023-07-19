2022 A/L results to be released in August

2022 A/L results to be released in August

July 19, 2023   02:53 pm

The results of the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination will be released in August, the Ministry of Education announced.

In a statement, the Education Ministry has stated that examination’s answer sheet evaluation activities have now reached its final stage.

Meanwhile, the accepting of applications for the 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination is scheduled to end on July 28, 2023.

The relevant applications for the examination must be submitted online, the ministry said, adding that applications submitted after the deadline ends will not be accepted.

