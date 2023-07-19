Special discussion to be held on electricity bill sent to Dalada Maligawa

A special discussion pertaining to the issues that have arisen concerning the electricity bill sent to the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy during the Esala Perahera season, will reportedly be held today (July 18) at Sri Dalada Maligawa premises.

The Diyawadana Nilame (chief custodian) of Sri Dalada Maligawa, Basnayake Nilames of the Four Dewala, the Kandy District Secretary and several other representatives are scheduled to take part in this discussion, as per sources.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had sent an estimated electricity bill of over Rs. 10 million to Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy, for the duration of the Esala Maha Perahera.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa on Sunday (July 16) hit out at the government for the hefty electricity bill sent to Sri Dalada Maligawa, deploring the move as ‘unprincipled’ and ‘rude’, adding that this unprecedented act is ‘atrocious’ and a disgrace to Buddhism and the entire Buddhist community.

However, when inquired by Ada Derana regarding the matter, the Diyawadana Nilame (chief custodian) of Sri Dalada Maligawa, Pradeep Nilanga Dela explained that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has been sending an estimated bill every year right before the Esala Perahera, adding that it is a usual procedure.

He explained that before the commencement of the annual Esala Perahera, the estimated bill sent by the CEB is usually discussed with the Four Dewala and the Kandy Municipal Council before the payment is made.

In previous years, the relevant payments were made after the conclusion of Esala Perahera, however, this year, the CEB has requested Sri Dalada Maligawa to make the payment before the commencement of the procession.

The Diyawadana Nilame also said they have no issue with the CEB making such a request.

Meanwhile, the first Kumbal Perahera of the annual Esala Perahera is scheduled to parade the streets on August 21 while the final Randoli Perahera is planned for August 30.