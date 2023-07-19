BIA staff stage protest over pay

July 19, 2023   04:29 pm

Staffers of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake have reportedly launched a protest outside the premises of the airport, based on several demands.

Accordingly, nearly 3,000 employees representing the Sri Lanka Inter Company Employees’ Union, Sri Lanka Independent Employees’ Union, Progressive Workers’ Union, National Employees’ Union and the ‘Samagi Sewaka Sangamaya’ joined the protest.

The protest was reportedly launched this morning (19 July), over several demands including salary increments, as the protesting airport staff claimed that they had not received any such increments since 2018.

Thus, they demanded that an increase of at least Rs. 33,000 be proided to all airport staff.

Airport officials confirmed, however, that operations within BIA are running as usual, and remain unaffected by the protest.

