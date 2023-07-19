The Colombo High Court today (19) ordered to submit written submission related to a revision petition filed by the Attorney General seeking the dismissal of an order issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court to release former IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige.

The relevant revision petition was filed regarding the order issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court to release former Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige, who was arrested and detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

This petition was called before Colombo High Court Judge Sujeewa Nissanka today.

There, the judge has ordered the relevant parties to submit written submission relating to the petition on August 04, 2023.