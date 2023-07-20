Wanted murder suspect killed in STF shootout

A suspect wanted over a murder in Homagama has been killed in a shootout with Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel that took place in the Horampella area in Minuwangoda.

A team of STF personnel had been deployed to the area in question last night (19) in order to apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with a murder.

As the STF officers were attempting to arrest the suspect, he had opened fire at them with a T-56 assault rifle, police said.

The STF officers had then returned fire, injuring the suspect who was subsequently admitted to the Minuwangoda Hospital. However, he had succumbed to injuries shortly after.

The deceased has been identified as a 29-year-old youth who had allegedly operated as the main shooter of a prominent underworld figure and criminal gang leader.

He is also the main suspect in the shooting and killing of a person in Homagama, police said.

The Police STF and Minuwangoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.