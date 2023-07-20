Wanted murder suspect killed in STF shootout
File Photo.

Wanted murder suspect killed in STF shootout

July 20, 2023   07:21 am

A suspect wanted over a murder in Homagama has been killed in a shootout with Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel that took place in the Horampella area in Minuwangoda.

A team of STF personnel had been deployed to the area in question last night (19) in order to apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with a murder. 

As the STF officers were attempting to arrest the suspect, he had opened fire at them with a T-56 assault rifle, police said. 

The STF officers had then returned fire, injuring the suspect who was subsequently admitted to the Minuwangoda Hospital. However, he had succumbed to injuries shortly after. 

The deceased has been identified as a 29-year-old youth who had allegedly operated as the main shooter of a prominent underworld figure and criminal gang leader.  

He is also the main suspect in the shooting and killing of a person in Homagama, police said. 

The Police STF and Minuwangoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

EU, AFD, and World Bank support strengthening Sri Lanka's public finance management (English)

EU, AFD, and World Bank support strengthening Sri Lanka's public finance management (English)

EU, AFD, and World Bank support strengthening Sri Lanka's public finance management (English)

European Commission suggests 4-year extension to GSP+ scheme (English)

European Commission suggests 4-year extension to GSP+ scheme (English)

World Bank Country Director commends Sri Lanka's reform efforts (English)

World Bank Country Director commends Sri Lanka's reform efforts (English)

Anti-Corruption Bill passed with amendments (English)

Anti-Corruption Bill passed with amendments (English)

Anti-Corruption Bill passed with amendments

Anti-Corruption Bill passed with amendments

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.19

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.19

Man shot dead at home in Ambalantota

Man shot dead at home in Ambalantota

ICTA has not realized expected outcomes in 20 years, COPE reveals

ICTA has not realized expected outcomes in 20 years, COPE reveals