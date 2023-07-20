Litro contributes Rs. 1.5 bn as dividends to Treasury

Litro contributes Rs. 1.5 bn as dividends to Treasury

July 20, 2023   11:12 am

Litro Gas Lanka has contributed a sum of Rs. 1.5 billion to the Treasury, Litro Chairman Muditha Peiris said.

Litro Gas Lanka, one of the two leading suppliers of Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas in the country, has contributed Rs. 1.5 billion, as dividends, to the Treasury through its primary shareholder, Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation (SLIC), Peiris said.

Accordingly, he explained that measures are underway to hand over the relevant funds to the Treasury today (20 July). 

When inquired as to whether the consumers are to expect any further reliefs from the company, Peiris said, “We have made several price reductions, and we intend to intend maintain this price range in the future. We are using many methods to make this possible”.

