Fuel quotas likely to be increased next month

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has revealed that fuel quotas are likely to be further increased next month, after an evaluation.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister stated that the fuel cargo plans and the supply for the next six months was reviewed by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) at a meeting held this morning (20 July).

Accordingly, fuel import plans, refinery operations, refinery upgrade proposals, QR quotas storage capacity, stock automation, distribution and agreements with fuel stations were discussed at the said meeting.

Thus, it was decided that upon conclusion of the relevant evaluations, the existing fuel quotas will be increased in August.