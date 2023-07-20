Fuel quotas likely to be increased next month

Fuel quotas likely to be increased next month

July 20, 2023   12:08 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has revealed that fuel quotas are likely to be further increased next month, after an evaluation.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister stated that the fuel cargo plans and the supply for the next six months was reviewed by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) at a meeting held this morning (20 July).

Accordingly, fuel import plans, refinery operations, refinery upgrade proposals, QR quotas storage capacity, stock automation, distribution and agreements with fuel stations were discussed at the said meeting.

Thus, it was decided that upon conclusion of the relevant evaluations, the existing fuel quotas will be increased in August.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

EU, AFD, and World Bank support strengthening Sri Lanka's public finance management (English)

EU, AFD, and World Bank support strengthening Sri Lanka's public finance management (English)

European Commission suggests 4-year extension to GSP+ scheme (English)

European Commission suggests 4-year extension to GSP+ scheme (English)

World Bank Country Director commends Sri Lanka's reform efforts (English)

World Bank Country Director commends Sri Lanka's reform efforts (English)

Anti-Corruption Bill passed with amendments (English)

Anti-Corruption Bill passed with amendments (English)

Anti-Corruption Bill passed with amendments

Anti-Corruption Bill passed with amendments

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.19

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.19

Man shot dead at home in Ambalantota

Man shot dead at home in Ambalantota