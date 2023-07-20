Court fixes date for hearing of corruption case against Johnston

July 20, 2023   12:32 pm

The Colombo High Court today (20) fixed a date for the hearing of a case filed against three individuals including former Minister Johnston Fernando.

Accordingly, when the case was taken up this morning, Colombo High Court judge Navaratne Marasinghe, who held the pre-trial conference of the case, ordered the case to be called on November 24.

 The Bribery Commission had lodged the case before Colombo High Court against Johnston Fernando for allegedly using 153 employees of Lanka Sathosa in political activities while serving as a minister between 2010 and 2014 and incurring a loss to the tune of Rs 40 million to the government. Former CWE (Cooperative Wholesale Establishment) Chairman Eraj Fernando and former CWE Working Director Mohamed Shakeer were named as the other two accused in the case.

Meanwhile, on May 19, 2023, the Colombo High Court released the three accused from the misappropriation case after the defence raised preliminary objections.

