Another Sri Lankan human trafficking victim repatriated from Myanmar

Another Sri Lankan, who had been stranded in Myanmar since December 2022 after falling victim to a human trafficking scheme, has been repatriated to Sri Lanka.

The law enforcement authorities of Myanmar have handed him over to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Yangon to facilitate his repatriation after rescuing him from traffickers.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Myanmar, Janaka Bandara and officials from the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Yangon have coordinated the repatriation in consultation with the Foreign Ministry in Colombo.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Eden Myanmar Foundation have extended assistance throughout the repatriation process, the Sri Lankan embassy in Yangon said.

The repatriation of this individual comes two months after six Sri Lankans, who were victims of an organized trafficking ring operating in Southeast Asian countries and stranded in Myanmar, were rescued by the Myanmar authorities and repatriated to the island nation on May 25.