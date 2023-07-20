Kerala Cannabis worth Rs. 11 mn found in Jaffna

July 20, 2023   12:58 pm

Over 35 kilograms of Kerala cannabis, valued at Rs. 11 million, was recovered by the Sri Lanka Navy during a search operation conducted in Mamunai, Jaffna.

The operation was conducted by the Naval Deployment Vettalakeni belonging to the Northern Naval Command in the Mamunai area on 19 July, during which naval personnel searched 18 packages abandoned beside a road in the area, where 35 kilograms and 900 grams were found.

Accordingly, the consignment of narcotic drugs has been kept in naval custody, and are due to be produced for onward legal proceedings.

