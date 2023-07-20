President Ranil leaves for India on official visit

July 20, 2023   02:11 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe departed on an official two-day visit to India a short while ago.

Accordingly, the Head of State left for India today (20 July) on an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is his first visit to the neighbouring nation since taking office in 2022.

During the visit, President Wickremesinghe is scheduled to meet the Indian President Smt. Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi and other Indian dignitaries on a range of issues of mutual interest.

