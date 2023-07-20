The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange surpassed 11,000 points today (July 20).

The ASPI closed at 11,026.83 points at the end of trading today, marking an increase of 0.91% (99.54) from the previous day.

More than 156 million shares were traded overall within the day and the market turnover is recorded as Rs. 4.17 billion.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 closed at 3,217.81 points today, up by 1.04% (33.27 points) from the previous day.

The ASPI crossed the 11,000-point mark for the first time on November 16, 2021.