The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Destroyer SAMIDARE today (20) arrived at the port of Colombo on an official visit, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

Upon her arrival, she was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions, the statement said.

The 151m long Destroyer serves in JMSDF and she is manned by 195 as crew members. The visit is joined by the Commanding Officer of SAMIDARE, Commander OKUMURA Kenji and Flag Officer, Rear Admiral NISHIYAMA Takahiro.

During the ship’s stay, the crew will take part in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy, with a view to promoting cooperation and goodwill between two navies. In addition, they are also expected to go on sightseeing excursions as well, it said.

The ship is scheduled to depart the island on 29th July and on her departure she will take part in a PHOTOEX with a Sri Lanka Naval Ship off Colombo.