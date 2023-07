President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived in India a short while ago, sources confirmed.

Accordingly, the Head of State was welcomed by the Indian State Minister of External Affairs V. Muraleedharan.

President Wickremesinghe departed on an official two-day visit to India this afternoon (20 July), on an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is his first visit to the neighbouring nation since taking office in 2022.