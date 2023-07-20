India says Sri Lanka has already notified that INR is designated foreign currency in system

July 20, 2023   07:53 pm

The Spokesman for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, has revealed India’s willingness to further expand financial economic relations between Sri Lanka and India.

Speaking on President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to India, Bagchi said “We would like to steepen this financial economic connection, but I think it’ll be premature for me to say when the visit is tomorrow”.

Bagchi made these remarks while commenting on trading in national currencies between India and Sri Lanka at a media briefing held on Thursday (20 July), and commended the fact that Sri Lanka has already notified the Indian Rupee as a designated foreign currency in its system.

The Ministry Spokesman noted, however, that how India, as a nation, deals with the concerned matter in the future, and how they take it forward, depends on those involved in India’s private and trade sectors.

“In terms of trading in national currencies, Sri Lanka has already notified Indian Rupee as a designated foreign currency in their system. How we take that forward depends on our private sector and people who engage in the trade sector. We would like to of course steepen this kind of financially economic connections, but I think it’ll be premature for me to say when the visit is tomorrow”.

