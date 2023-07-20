Indian Foreign Minister hosts President Wickremesinghe

President Ranil Wickremesinghe was hosted by Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar a short while ago.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan received him at the airport this evening.

This is his first visit since assuming the office of President. The visit takes place as both countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

During the visit, President Wickremesinghe is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a range of issues of mutual interest.