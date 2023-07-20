Shooting reported in Thalawathugoda

One person was reportedly injured following a shooting incident in the Thalawathugoda area, Police said.

Accordingly, the shooting was reported at a house, believed to be that of the victim’s, in the Weli Para area in Thalawathugoda.

Police further stated that the victim was rushed to the Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital for treatment, while investigations are underway in order to apprehend the shooters.

Further investigations into the shooting and the apprehension of the attackers are being carried out by the Thalangama Police.