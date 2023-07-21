Spells of showers expected in parts of the island today

Several spells of showers are likely in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (July 21), the Department of Meteorology says.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces, and in Monaragala, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

The winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areasoff the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai. The wind speed is likely to increase up to 50kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

An increase in swell wave heights (of about 2.0 - 2.5m) can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannarto Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Meanwhile, temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.