Man injured in Thalawathugoda shooting dies

July 21, 2023   08:28 am

The victim of the gun violence incident that took place in Thalawathugoda last night (July 20) died while receiving medical attention, the police say.

Two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire at a house, believed to be owned by the victim, located in Weli Paara area of Thalawathugoda.

The 41-year-old who was critically injured in the shooting was rushed to the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital where he later succumbed to injuries.

Thalangama Police has initiated investigations to apprehend the perpetrators who fled the scene soon afterwards.

