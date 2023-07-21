Tenure of Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha members extended

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has issued a special gazette notification extending the term of office of Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha members.

As per the communiqué dated July 19, the term of this local government body has been given an extension until November 04, 2024.

PM Gunawardena published the gazette in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

The tenure of Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha members commenced with effect from November 05, 2019, in terms of the order published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2151/23 dated November, 26, 2019.