President Ranil meets Gautam Adani, explores green hydrogen projects

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is in New Delhi for an official visit, has called on Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani.

During his meeting with the founder and chairman of the multinational conglomerate Adani Group, the Sri Lankan leader has explored a wide range of topics.

In a Twitter post, Gautam Adani said their discussion focused on a ‘fascinating’ set of projects in Sri Lanka including the continued development of the Colombo Port’s West Container Terminal, 500MW wind project and extension of their renewal energy expertise to produce green hydrogen.

Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe has also met with India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval in New Delhi this morning (July 21), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The Sri Lankan Head of State reached India last evening (July 20) for a two-day official visit on an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is Wickremesinghe’s first visit to the neighbouring country since taking office in 2022. The visit takes place as both countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Soon after Wickremesinghe’s arrival in New Delhi, he was hosted by India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for a one-on-one meeting.

During the visit, President Wickremesinghe is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a range of issues of mutual interest.