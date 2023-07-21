Shooting in Baduraliya leaves man injured; Rosa Batta arrested

An individual has sustained critical injuries in a shooting incident that took place in the area of Lathpandura, Baduraliya last night (July 20).

The injured, a resident of Midalana area, was initially rushed to the Baduraliya Regional Hospital for medical care, however, he was later transferred to the Kalutara Teaching Hospital as his condition worsened.

The perpetrator, who goes by the alias ‘Rosa Batta’ and resides in Lathpandura area, is said to have used a 12-bore firearm to commit the crime. He has since been placed under arrest by the police.

The suspect is slated to be produced before the Mathugama Magistrate’s Court.