President Ranil meets with Indian PM Modi

July 21, 2023   11:39 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is currently holding bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Ada Derana learns.

The Head of State is currently on a two-day official visit to India, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

President Wickremesinghe arrived in India last evening (20 July), and was received by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

This is his first visit since assuming the office of President. The visit takes place as both countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

During the visit, President Wickremesinghe is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries.

