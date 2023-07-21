Keheliya and Jayampathi seen in court over 2012 misappropriation case

July 21, 2023   01:47 pm

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and former Chairman of the State Printing Corporation Jayampathi Bandara Heenkenda were called before the Colombo High Court on Friday (21 July).

The duo was summoned before the court over a case filed against them by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC),  for allegedly using funds from the State Printing Corporation to pay off a private monthly phone bill of then-Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella during the time period from 15 March to 14 April in 2012. 

The total bill reportedly accumulated to Rs. 230,000.

The case was heard before Colombo High Court Judge Damith Thotawatte this morning, who ordered for the case to be called again on 20 September, giving CIABOC time to respond to the preliminary objections filed.

