Two suspects under arrest over murder of Dunumala Sarath

The police have arrested two suspects complicit in the recent murder of notorious criminal gang member alias “Dunumala Sarath”.

The duo, arrested on Wednesday (July 19), was produced before the Ruwanwella Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

After being produced before the Ruwanwella Magistrate’s Court yesterday, the two suspects, who hail from Mattakkuliya area, were placed behind bars on remand until July 26.

Probes into a mobile phone, one round of ammunition from a T-56 rifle, and two bags previously seized by the investigators have led to the apprehension of the aforementioned suspects.

Weragoda Arachchige Sarath Weragoda alias “Dunumala Sarath” was brutally shot dead in the area of Dunumala in Galapitamada on July 14.