Health Ministry official rejects allegations over substandard drugs import

Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Health Dr. Saman Rathnayake has rejected recent allegations claiming that the medications being imported under the Indian Line of Credit (LoC) are substandard.

Speaking in this regard, Dr. Rathnayake revealed that a total of 679 drugs were imported under the LoC, of which 278 drugs are currently being used within Sri Lanka’s healthcare system.

Attending a press conference at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Rathnayake revealed that no complications have been reported pertaining to the use of the drugs brought in under the Indian LoC.

He assured, however, that measures are underway to take legal action against the manufacturer responsible for the fatal drug complications that have been reported at several hospitals across the country, including the Colombo National Eye Hospital.

Meanwhile, a discussion is believed to have taken place between Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and officials from the World Health Organization, pertaining to a complaint filed by Premadasa pertaining to Sri Lanka’s health crisis.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Kavinda Jayawardena revealed that the WHO representatives had agreed to provide the support required to strengthen the country’s healthcare system.