President Ranil meets Indian counterpart in New Delhi

July 21, 2023   05:36 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with his Indian counterpart President Droupadi Murmu a short while ago, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Accordingly, the duo met at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Earlier today (21 July), President Wickremesinghe held bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which a wide range of matters were discussed.

President Wickremesinghe arrived in India on Thursday evening (20 July), and was received by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

This is his first visit since assuming the office of President. The visit takes place as both countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

