Two more anaesthetics withdrawn, replacements to be distributed to hospitals

The use of two more anaesthetic drugs has been suspended, as per a statement made by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

Speaking to the media following an event in Anuradhapura on Friday (21 July), Dr. Gunawardena explained that the drugs in question were withdrawn based on a report issued by the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

He assured, however, that the two anaesthetics have been replaced with different drugs, and that measures are underway to distribute the said replacements to all hospitals.

Speaking further in this regard, Dr. Gunawardena assured that the procedure to replace a drug when complications arise is normal, and not one that should alarm the public.

Moreover, given the recent allegations made pertaining to the import of substandard drugs, Dr. Gunawardena asserted that such imports are not approved, under any circumstances, adding that Sri Lanka’s drug imports are always made in accordance with the standards of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC).