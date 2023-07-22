Spells of showers and strong winds expected today

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

Strong winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces, and in Monaragala, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

The winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The wind speed may increase up to 50kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

Meanwhile, increased swell wave heights (about 2.0m - 2.5m) can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.