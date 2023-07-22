Spells of showers and strong winds expected today

Spells of showers and strong winds expected today

July 22, 2023   06:54 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

Strong winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces, and in Monaragala, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

The winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.    

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The wind speed may increase up to 50kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

Meanwhile, increased swell wave heights (about 2.0m - 2.5m) can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Second DDO possible if targets of current one not achieved  CBSL governor (English)

Second DDO possible if targets of current one not achieved  CBSL governor (English)

Second DDO possible if targets of current one not achieved  CBSL governor (English)

President underscores positive impacts of Indias growth on neighbourhood and IOR (English)

President underscores positive impacts of Indias growth on neighbourhood and IOR (English)

Sri Lanka's consumer inflation eases to 10.8% in June 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka's consumer inflation eases to 10.8% in June 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka signs five key MoUs with India during President Ranil's visit

Sri Lanka signs five key MoUs with India during President Ranil's visit

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.21

CBSL governor says Sri Lanka will see a single-digit inflation by end of July

CBSL governor says Sri Lanka will see a single-digit inflation by end of July

Deaths of missing young woman and infant daughter deemed suspicious; suspect still at large

Deaths of missing young woman and infant daughter deemed suspicious; suspect still at large

Vet surgeons say people visiting ailing tusker 'Agbo'impedes its recovery process

Vet surgeons say people visiting ailing tusker 'Agbo'impedes its recovery process