Main suspect arrested over deaths of Anguruwathota young woman and infant

July 22, 2023   08:57 am

The main suspect who is believed to have had a hand in the deaths of the missing young woman and her infant daughter from Anguruwathota in Horana, was arrested early this morning (July 22).

The police found the suspect while he was hiding inside a house in Warakagoda.

Wasana Kumari, 24, and her 11-month-old daughter were reported missing from Uruthuduwa in Horana since July 18.

A complaint had been lodged at the Anguruwathota Police by the young woman’
s husband, after which an investigation was launched into the matter.

During the probes, the police found faded blood stains on refrigerator door and the floor.

Meanwhile, Kumari’s spouse had raised suspicions about his sister’s husband, a former army soldier. 

Accordingly, the suspected brother-in-law was taken into custody by the police, however, was later released.

Three days after the mother-daughter duo was reported missing, their bodies were recovered from a forested area in Rathmalgoda, Anguruwathota on Friday (July 21), almost 500m away from their house.

Subsequently, the police launched a manhunt in search of the suspect who was released from police custody.  It was reported that he had fled the area to evade arrest. However, he had visited his wife while he was at large.

The police also found CCTV footage showing the suspect suspiciously transporting a sack in his three-wheeler.

