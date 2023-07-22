Body of unidentified man found in Beira Lake

The body of an unidentified man has been found in the Beira Lake near Chittampalam Gardiner Mawatha in Kompannaveediya.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident based on the information received by the 119 police emergency hotline.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed yet, the police said, adding that he is believed to be aged between 45 and 50 years.

The deceased is a male with a height of 5’3”, and was wearing a light blue short-sleeved checkered shirt and blue-coloured sweatpants, the police said.

The body has been placed at the mortuary of Colombo National Hospital, while the magistrate’s inquest and the post-mortem examination are scheduled to be carried out today.

Kompannaveediya police are conducting further investigations regarding the matter.