Ten arrested for stealing cash, valuables while pretending to be cops

The police have arrested 10 persons in Pokunuwita area for stealing money and valuables while pretending to be police officers.

The suspects have committed these robberies in Millaniya, Kahathuduwa, Anguruwathota, Padukka, Kosgama, Ingiriya, Kirindiwela and Bandaragama areas, the police said.

Police have arrested the main suspect of the incident on Tuesday (July 18) in the Pokunuwita area of Horana based on the complaints filed by the victims. Police also took custody of 10 grams of heroin which were in possession of the suspect at the time of the arrest.

The other suspects were arrested based on the information divulged by the main suspect during interrogations, the police said.

The main suspect has been ordered to be detained until July 25, after being produced before the Horana Magistrate’s Court.

Police have apprehended a locally-manufactured firearm which was found in possession of one of the other arrested suspects.

According to the information revealed by the suspects, police have also taken custody of 02 stolen three-wheelers, 06 motorcycles, 03 gold balls, 02 swords, a knife and several t-shirts and jackets marked ‘Police’.